Wine-Mate WM-4500R 1000 Cu. Ft. Air Cooled Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Unit Stainless Steel Wine Cellar Climate Control Wine Cellar Cooling

Wine-Mate WM-4500R 1000 Cu. Ft. Air Cooled Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Unit This Vinotemp Wine-Mate (WM-4500SSR) 1000 Cu. Ft. Air Cooled Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Unit is fairly compact in size, but has the ability to chill up to 1000 cubic feet, making it absolutely perfect for keeping a medium sized wine room cool. It has been equipped with a variety of features to maintain your ideal humidity level and temperature for the long term storage of wine, tobacco, chocolate and even leather goods. Design: This unit is ideal for a medium wine room, as it can be conveniently mounted to a wine rack or to ceiling joists, saving on space. Another way that this unit can be installed in a space-saving way is by keeping the condensing unit outside, using the outdoor enclosure that is included. This can be achieved as the split system design allows the condensing unit to be separated up to 50 feet away from the fan coil, also allowing the unit to run much more quietly than if the two parts were together Temperature And Humidity: In a properly insulated environment, this unit will keep the air flowing constantly between 50 and 65F. The humidity level will be kept between 50% to 70% RH Capacity: This cooling system has the ability to chill up to 1000 cubic feet Split System Wine Cellar Cooling Units Stainless Steel