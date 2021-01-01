From wac lighting
WAC Lighting WL-LED140F-AM-BK 277V Amber LED Horizontal Ledge Step and Wall Light, Black
Die-cast aluminum construction in multiple finishes. Marine grade rated stainless steel (ss finish lifetime warranty) Available in 120V, or 277. Direct wiring for 120V or 277V, no driver necessary. CEC title 24 compliant in 120V Wet location rated to IP66 standards for indoor and outdoor installations, no UV or heat radiation. Brushed Nickel finishes are only for interior use Smooth and continuous elv dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer Replaceable LED module available in multiple Color options (blue, red, Amber), power consumption: 3.5W, CRI: 90, 50, 000 hours rated life, Weight: 1.16 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting