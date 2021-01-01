WK00535T2601*Rugsotic Carpets Hand Tufted Wool Floral Area Rug

Add more appeal to the beauty of your existing home décor with this handmade Wool area rug in the shade of classy red beige color. The floral pattern of this rug looks exquisite with the plush upholstery of your sweet home and creates a great impact. Its square shape is available in the huge 6'x6' size to cover up and protect the larger area of your home flooring, that too in a graceful way. Rug Size: Square 6'