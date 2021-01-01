From darby home co
WK00106T0126-Hand Tufted Wool Area Rug Oriental
Advertisement
This alluring beige red shaded Wool area rug will brighten the space of your home with its enticing appeal. Reveal this marvelous piece of vintage rug to your guests at the time of any gathering or in house party and get lots of appreciation from all. Its fine texture, good quality wool, great finishing, classic vintage pattern and high durability are worth admiring. This hand tufted area rug comes in a square 6'x6' dimensions.