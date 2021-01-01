Wixom Power Reclining Loveseat w/ Power Headrests (Brown)

Advertisement
Brown performance faux suedePower recline with power headrestsWall hugger mechanismSwitch panel with 2.1A USB and home button1" 3.0lbs cool gel memory foam topperCerti-Pur certified foamLoveseat console features soft-closing lift top storage, two (2) cup holders with removable stainless steel inserts, and storage drawer.The Wixom Power Reclining Living Room Collection by Coaster Furniture is upholstered in brown performance faux suede and features power recline with power headrests, switch panel with 2.1A USB and home button and 1" 3.0lbs cool gel memory foam topper. Individually driven . Loveseat console features soft-closing lift top storage, two (2) cup holders with removable stainless steel inserts, and storage drawer.