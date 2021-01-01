Wittenberg Shag Brown Area Rug

Gross weight: 1.35KgProduct size: 160 * 160cm package size: 35 * 31 * 6cmMaterial: polyester fiberProduct features:1. Environmental friendly dyes, long washing fastness. Synthetic carpet. Polypropylene fiber surface, sponge sandwich, anti slip latex bottom.2. Product size: 80x80cm / 31.5x31.5inches, 100x100cm / 39.4x39.4inches, 120x120cm / 47.2x47.2inches, 160x160cm / 63x63inches, please choose the appropriate size when purchasing.3. Easy to clean, shake to remove loose dirt, or use vacuum cleaner, hand washing or machine heating and detergent. Local stains can be wiped with wet towel, and dried in the shade without exposure to the sun.4. Make your life more convenient. Perfect home decoration, can decorate your living room, bedroom, yoga room, game room, business, indoor or outdoor. Gradients can also bring you a good mood.5. Shape: round, fur length: 2.5cm, knitting and sewing technology is adopted, and the edge of carpet is locked tightly with tight needle and thread, and the problem of degumming after washing will not occurProduct list: Carpet * 1Notes:1.Conversion:1cm=10mm=0.39inch,1g=0.001kg=0.0022lb=0.035oz.2.Due to the screen difference,the color may be a little different from what you expect,please allow it. Rug Size: 39.4" x 39.4"