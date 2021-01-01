'Without Geometry' Framed Textual Art Print

Features:Ready to hangMade in the USAThis framed print is composed of high resolution acid-free UV-protected art paper, 12-color pigment ink, glass front, wood frame, black craft paper backing and metal sawtooth hangersProduct Type: Textual ArtPrint Type: Textual ArtPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: High resolution acid-free art paperAdditional Materials: Wood, glass, foam core, kraft paper, metalColor: Black/BeigeNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Style: IndustrialOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2Plug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Inspirational Quotes & SayingsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Textual ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Without GeometryEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally Preferable Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 10.38Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.13Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1.13Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: