'Within the Folds' Graphic Art Print on Metal

Within the Folds is a striking original metal artwork, meticulously etched, ground, textured and sanded in Cincinnati, Ohio by contemporary artist Helena Martin. The modern and contemporary style five-panel display features a multi-layered design crafted from layer upon layer of artistic grind patterns with a variety of application techniques. The textured metallic surface is extremely light receptive, as the wispy grooves of the grind patterns reflect light to create movement and depth with an almost holographic effect throughout the starburst design. With increased overhead lighting these lively, emotional effects will be exaggerated even further. This modern metal wall art is the perfect silver decor for an upscale, contemporary setting. The interesting abstract imagery creates the perfect conversation starter and achieves the ultimate wow factor for both residential and commercial applications.