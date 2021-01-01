Lowe's and Laurel Mountain can help find the right whirlpool for you, simply call 800-930-0050 to speak with an expert. Constructed of high gloss, easy to clean, durable, scratch and stain resistant cast acrylic for years of use and beauty. Relax and rejuvenate with 10 strategically placed high output hydrotherapy jets, including four back massage jets to help relieve back pain, stress and tension, all jets are adjustable for water flow, air mix and direction. Includes a powerful 13 Amp quiet, self-draining pump with 3-speed control, or upgrade to the single-speed Silent Pump and Heater system by ordering LM320 with your tub. Relieve tension by adding a radiant heated backrest, LM302. Add some ambiance by ordering your tub with our LM522 Chromatherapy moodlight, or upgrade to our enhanced Music Light Vibration system by ordering LM525 with your tub. Molded arm rests and pillow included for extra comfort and relaxation. Textured wood reinforced floor. Made in the USA with a limited lifetime warranty. Laurel Mountain Withams 32-in W x 60-in L White Acrylic Rectangular Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub | 6032WW064