Wisteria Dot Dish Towel

"Hand-block printed on natural linen for a rustic handfeel, this dish towel will just get softer with use. From a sister-led company founded in 2008 with the intention to create beauty and bring warmth into your space while honoring, uplifting, and celebrating the incredible craftsmanship and rich artistic tradition of their skilled artisan team in India. The sisters begin each new piece with a hand-drawn pattern, which they pass off to their team where a master craftsperson cares the design out of a piece of teak. Then, a print artisan mixes natural dyes to dip each block into and print onto the linen. The entire collection is made by hand and with love, from the design to the printing, to cutting and sewing.-Linen-Handmade; variance in appearance may occur-Cold machine wash, separately, delicate cycle. Use mild detergent. Do not tumble dry, soak, or bleach-Iron low if needed-Imported18""W, 26""L"