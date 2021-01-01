From marmont hill
"Wispy Rings" Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
MARM9867FeaturesArrives ready to hangIncludes a certificate of authenticityProfessionally hand stretchedMaterial: CanvasGallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping woodSubject: AbstractGender: NeutralStyle: ContemporaryColor: MulticolorTime Period: ContemporaryMedium: Giclee printedProduct Type: Print of paintingPrimary Art Material: CanvasSize (18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Size (48" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and above DimensionsSize 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 18"Overall Width - Side to Side: 18"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 5 lbsSize 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 24"Overall Width - Side to Side: 24"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 6 lbsSize 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 32"Overall Width - Side to Side: 32"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 7 lbsSize 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 40"Overall Width - Side to Side: 40"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 9 lbsSize 48" H x 48" W x 1.5" DOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 48"Overall Width - Side to Side: 48"Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5"Overall Product Weight: 12 lbs