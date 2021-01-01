Wishouse Rechargeable Walkie Talkies for Kids with Charger Battery, Two Way Radio Family Talkabout for Adult Cruise Ship Long Range, Outdoor.

2020 Upgrade Walkie Talkie with Free Detachable Lanyard?: Customized for adults and children to add more fun for family life. Life is not a matter of milestones, but of moments. Family time is favorite time. Walkie Talkies Rechargeable?: Every order comes with USB charger and pairs of rechargable 3 AA1000mAh batteries, automatic power saving feature extends battery life, Extend entertainment time Long Distance Transmission?: Pair of family radios with 22 channels, Up to 3 miles in neighborhood conditions, Up to 6 miles in open water conditions. Call tone and keypad lock feature to avoid changing settings HD Sound Two-Way Radios?: Auto-squelch for reducing interference, crisp and smooth sound quality with adjustable volume level. Channel scan/monitor for easily finding available channels Safety and best children gifts?: Wishouse kids walkie talkies are perfectly safe, made of environmentally friendly materials and have FCC certificate. There is a built