EATON Wiring 3536-4W-L Flush Mount Mid Size Wall Plate with Telephone Jack and Coaxial 4-Conductor, White
Mid size flush mount wallplate with telephone jack and coaxial is ideal in homes and offices 100-Percent computer tested to assure consistent high quality and reliable performance Terminals and wire are color-notched for easy wiring; coaxial adapters ideal for use This wallplate give you the flexibility and style; for use in category 3 RJ11, RJ14 and RJ25 applications Available in white color