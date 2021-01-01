Wireless Security Camera IP Camera 1080P HD WiFi Home Indoor Camera for BabyPetNanny Motion Detection 2 Way Audio Night Vision Works with Alexa.

Best Quality Guranteed. 1080P Full HD WiFi IP CameraWith 1080P full HD resolution, home camera displays a crystal clear smooth live video, you can keep an eye on your home anytime anywhere. Camera works with 2.4G WiFi5G is not supported) Two-way Audio & Works with AlexaBuilt-in microphone & speaker offers to communicate with your love when you are out. Works with Alexa, ask Alexa to show your front door, baby room, or anywhere else you have your wifi camera. Smat Pan/Tilt/Zoom & Crystal Night Vision105 wide-angle enhanced lens combined with 320 horizontal & 80 vertical rotation range create a complete 360 coverage and 4X digital zoom to enlarge the video to see details clearly. 4 pcs 940nm IR Leds give you clear Black/White picture in pitch dark up to 5 meters, no light pollution. Real-time Motion Detection Alert Alert notification and 10s video will be sent to your phone, just open cloud app to check quickly what is going on, will not miss any impo