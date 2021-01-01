Wireless Qi Charging Stand wDual USB Wall Adapter Fast Charge Station 75W for iPhone 12 12 Pro 12 Pro Max 12 Mini SE 11 11 Pro 11 Pro Max or 10W.

FAST CHARGING COMPATIBLE: The charger adjusts to provide an optimal iPhone charging speed, and offers up to a 10W fast charge on Android smartphones and 7.5W on iPhones. VERTICAL & HORIZONTAL CHARGING: Wirelessly charge your phone vertically or horizontally, whichever suits you best! SAFE & EFFICIENT: Protects your device with overheating, overvoltage, and foreign object protection. NON-SLIP SURFACE: Keeps your cell phone safely on the charging stand while its battery charges. DUAL USB WALL CHARGER: This wireless charging bundle includes a USB to Type C cable that plugs into the included 3.4A multi-port AC wall adapter to power up your device.