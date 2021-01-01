Wireless Powerpoint and Keynote Presentation Remote Clicker with TimerPR821

Best Quality Guranteed. A presentation clicker for Mac & PC use. Use this on either Powerpoint, Keynote or Google Slides. With RF connectivity you will benefit from a working range of at least 65 feet freeing you from being tied to your laptop/computer while presenting. The PR-821 has 1. LCD screen which also indicates how strong the connection is between the remote and the receiver 2. A countdown timer with silent vibrating alerts to assist you manage time without worrying about running out of time. 3. A battery level indicator to warn you if your power is low. The buttons are intuitive and you will find the arrows make sense, in short the PR-821 wireless presenter is EASY TO USE. You do not need to be Tech Savvy and you won't have to worry that our remote will sabotage your next Presentation. So you can deliver and present with authority, confidence and little or no stress Put simply this presentation clicker