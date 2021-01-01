Wireless Portable PA Speaker System - 800W High Powered Bluetooth & FM Radio-PPHP1244B & -Pro Includes 15ft XLR Cable to 1/4" Audio Connection.

800 WATT POWER: This portable high powered full range audio loudspeaker PA system has a maximum power output of 800 watt peak power so you can play your favorite tracks as loud as you want and with style 12 inch SUBWOOFER 1 inch TWEETER: This compact but powerful portable PA stereo speaker kit is equipped with 12 inch subwoofers, high performance 1 inch tweeters, mic and compression driver w/ FM radio and digital display COMPATIBLE WITH BLUETOOTH: This PA loud speaker is compatible with bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and works with devices like iPhone, android mobile phone, iPad, tablet, PC. Ideal for personal indoor home use or for outdoor DJ party 4 INPUTS: Equipped with a USB flash drive and SD card reader so it can serve as an MP3 player, 3.5 millimeter AUX input, and inch microphone input for karaoke. The set is complete with remote control and power adapter FLASHING PARTY LIGHT: To complement any party, the PA speaker system is built with a mul