Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse wUSB Receiver 7 Color Changing Wireless Laptop Mouse Rechargeable Game Mice with 4 Adjustable CPI Levels for PC.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ergonomic design, this mouse fits naturally in your hand, keeping your hand in a good condition and the special materials are soft reducing hand fatigue 2.4GHz wireless technology offers a stable connection between USB receiver and your computer Optical laser technology for precise control, 7 colors of breathing lights. This mouse will make your game experience more enjoyable 6 buttons including left button, right button, scroll wheel, DPI key, page forward, page backward Support Windows 98 / Me / 2000 / XP / Vista / Win 7 / Win8 / Win10 /Vista Mac OS or latest