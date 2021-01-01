Wireless Mouse for MacBook pro Bluetooth Mouse for MacBook pro Air Laptop MacBook Mac Windows Gray＋White

Best Quality Guranteed. [BEST COMPATIBLE BLUETOOTH 4.0 CHIP] - Compatible with more than 99% Bluetooth devices. Connect iPad 10.2 2019, iPad 9.7 Inch 2018, iPad 9.7 2017, iPad Pro 12.9' / 11.0' / 10.5'/ 9.7', iPad Air 10.5 / Air 2, iPad mini 5/ 4, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone Xs Max etc.( Note: Updated System to iPadOS 13 and iOS 13 or above, and Turn on the Assistive Touch ) PC, Macbook pro air 2012/2017/2018/2019 laptop, notebook, Mac OS; Support Win7 Win8 Win10 Linux OS X or Android tablet. [3-LEVEL ADJUSTABLE DPI] - Using high-performance optical chips, up to 1600 DPI (1000, 1200, 1600), can be applicable to all kinds of games, accurately tracking. SUPER COMFORT AND SLIM - Symmetric and ergonomic design makes this wireless bluetooth mouse fit for both left and right hand. Naturally curved grip of the mouse keeps your hand confortable. Slim and portable design makes the mouse can be used anywhere,