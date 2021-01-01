From hq-cam
Wireless Mouse 24GHz Bluetooth Mouse 1600 DPI Dual Mode Silent Mice Click Noiseless for PC Desktop Laptop Support Windows Mac OS Android Blue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Mini Silent Dual-Mode: Bluetooth 4.0+2.4G wireless mouse, dual connection;USB receiver near the battery slot built in the mouse Battery: 1AA(NOT INCLUDED) easy to connect two computers; Bluetooth mode: window 8 or higher, Mac OS X10.10 or higher, Android; Wireless mode: XP, WIN 7 or higher, Mac OS X10.10 or higher Comfortable and Quiet: Working is more efficient, there is no other noise, giving you a quiet and comfortable using environment, you will find that the idea is clearer and the problem is solved faster Lightweight and Portable: Wireless mouse can be carried around, it can be placed in the pocket/bag/computer bag; size: 4.09*2.24*0.94 in; weight: 1.69 ozWarranty: 18 months Simple and Stylish: High-quality ABS material, metal middle wheel, compact appearance, retro color, brings a simple and fashionable design, feeling the mood is also getting better Ergonomics & Easy to Use: the design line is simple and smooth, more