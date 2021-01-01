Microsoft Wireless Mobile GMF-00398 Bluetrack Mouse, Geo Prism

To the Mobile Mouse 3500, work and play are really one in the same. First off, it comes with advanced features like an ambidextrous design and BlueTrack technology so you can work on virtually any surface with any hand for longer. But it also lets you add a touch of your own personal style with fun designs and sleeves; letting you be productive, and stylish all at the same time..Multiple 3-D Textured Designs Available - textured printing lets you feel the design.8-Month Battery Life - Work anywhere for as long as you want.USB port required; 1 AA Alkaline Battery required (included).Nano Transceiver - Keep it plugged in when you’re on the go.On/Off Switch - Helps you conserve battery life.BlueTrack Technology - So you can work on virtually any surface.Show off your style with this vibrant accessory.