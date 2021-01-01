Wireless Microphone System with Echo UHF Dual Wireless Mics Receiver with 14 Input Jacks for Two More Wired Mics All Metal Easy Setup Echo Control.

INTERFERENCE-FREE: Sturdy build metal receiver for better durability & anti-interference result. Metal UHF microphones offer reliable, less distorted, interference-free wireless performance. This dual wireless mic system is less susceptible to interference & has better operation range compared to other VHF systems. Operation range up to 150ft in open space, please avoids metal blocks, multiple walls, and bricks. NOTEOnly ONE unit allowed in the same room, or it would cause interference CLEAR ROBUST SOUND QUALITY: Sophisticated circuitry design specially engineered for unsurpassed UHF sound quality with 90db dynamic range, reproducing crisp robust sound without feedback and static noise. Less cuts in and out with stable signal. Compact portable design receiver can be carried around easily for more flexible use in occasions like home karaoke, wedding, conference meetings, duets, public speaking, etc. BUILD-IN AUDIO MIXER AND ECHO CONTROL: