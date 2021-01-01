Wireless Keyboards and Mouse for Laptop Notebook Computer Keyboard 104 Keys Keycaps Pc Gamer Girl Home Office Keyboards

1. Beautiful appearance, stylish and generous, ultra-thin design, exclusive and luxurious; 2. Swing the buttons left and right, touch the middle pulley, feel good; 3. Simple and convenient to use, code-free design, plug-and-play, remove the battery to automatically unpair; 4. Super energy-saving non-light, less light design, intelligent power supply design, multiple low-power mode design, saving battery power. 5. Reliable service: We are a leading factory, specializing in outdoor and household goods service for many years. Therefore, we provide you with high-quality products. . If you have any needs, please feel free to contact us, we will provide you with a satisfactory solution