From fairtex

Wireless Keyboard, J JOYACCESS 2.4G Slim and Compact Wireless Keyboard (Black and Grey)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Slim and Compact Keyboard With Numeric Keypad. Wireless keyboard has all keys in scissor-cross low profile structure;which makes it ulra-slim(keystroke travel 2mm),responsive and less noise. And you can use the Numeric Keypad for quick typing and data entry, No troubles with typing Numeric. Stable Connection & Easy To Install. The wireless keyboard has powerful and reliable connection up to 10 m which is more stable data transmit and anti-interferance in 33 feet long range. Grey keyboard Only need a USB receiver to connect for using, No need to download drivers Convenient and Fast Operation-Instant access your music, internet,e-mail, volume, etc by multi-media hot keys. Compatible with W7/8/10/XP. It works great for desktop, laptop and other devices. Long Battery Life. The compact keyboard come into sleep in 8 minutes if no typing, it can work more than 90 days (normal usage per day) . 2PCS AA alkaline batteries NOT INCLUDED in package. Care-free after-sales service. Kindly noti

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com