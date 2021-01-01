From klein tools
Klein Tools Wireless Jobsite Speaker, Orange
The Klein Tools AEPJS1 is a powered speaker that provides high-quality sound for smart phones, tablets, computers and other audio devices via a wireless connection or wired auxiliary input. It answers calls hands free with the built-in speakerphone and can be magnetically attached to any steel surface, attached to Klein's Lighted Tool Bag (Cat. No. 55431), mounted to a standard 1/4-20 tripod, attached to a lanyard, or simply stood up on any solid, level surface. Color: Orange.