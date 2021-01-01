Wireless IR LED Silent Mouse M Size Silent Switch Battery Life 25 Years Pink MIR07DRSPN

Best Quality Guranteed. Silent switch is adopted; you can use a mouse without caring 'clicking sounds' Ir LED is used which consumes less battery than blue LED, and laser mouses. Because low consumption of battery, you can use it without changing batteries for approximately 2.5 years Radio system adopts 2.4GHz band and is available in the range of approximately 3M on approximately 10M, magnetic material including steel desk with nonmagnetic material. (Our investigation) Small Micro receiver is used so that it won't bother to carry with your laptop. Receiver can be stored in mouse itself that you don't need to worry about losing it Resolution of 1200 dpi for smooth operation. You can hold a mouse very comfortably with symmetry design. There is on/off switch on the back of mouse, you can control the consumption of battery use