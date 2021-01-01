Wireless Instrument Microphone DKW8UGTANY

Ideal entry-level system all the advantages and freedom of wireless operation without cumbersome cords: includes a wireless Body pack and a receiver great system for live performance, rehearsal or recording Operates on a single channel in the High-band UHF range for reliable, interference-free performance, and excellent high-fidelity audio. 150+ ft. Typical operating range up to 300+ ft. Line-of-sight Included Wgt wireless Body pack provides easy operation with on/standby/off switch and low-battery LED indicator which flashes once for unit on and lights steady for low-battery alert. Standby position allows easy muting with the transmitter on Body pack provides easily accessible input level adjust for optimum sound, and up to 10 hours of wireless operation on a single 9V alkaline battery. Locking 3.5mm mini-jack provides secure connection for removable instrument Cable Dkw-8u receiver with power on/off switch, Audio output jack, and easily visible LED indicat