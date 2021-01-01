Wireless Headphones Over EarNoise Canceling HiFi Bass Foldable Stereo Wireless Kid Headsets Earbuds with Builtin Mic Micro SDTF FM for.

[ Hi-Fi Bass Sound]:Powerful 57mm stereo driver and advanced bluetooth 4.2 chip that aim to deliver you superior sound quality with high fidelity deep bass and crystal clear treble, lose yourself in immersive music even in the lowest volume levels! [Super Features]: Wireless and wired flexible headphones, if the battery is low, you can switch to wired mode and enjoy music with a 3.5mm audio cable. Use FM radio and support SD card playback. You can listen to the FM radio using your headphones, or you can put the SD card on the SD card on your headphones to listen to music. Built-in Microphone and Control, over ear headphones provide high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calls. [Foldable Design]:The foldable Headband is not only designed for saving your desk space. Depending on your head/ear size/shape, it maybe feels like'on ear'for someone to wear which is designed to avoid sound leakage. In case of that and to get both audio and wear