From kocaso
KOCASO Wireless Headphones Black - Black HP-530 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
Advertisement
Black HP-530 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones. Durable and compact, this headphone set makes tune blasting a breeze for your on-the-go lifestyle. Call the family with the built-in microphone, or share your new fave song with friends by flipping the rotating earcups outward. Includes headphones, USB charging cable and auxiliary cable7.8'' W x 8.27'' H x 3.62'' DBuilt-in microphoneBluetooth / auxiliaryImported