Wireless Headphones for TV with Optical Digital Stereo Over Ear Headsets with Charging Dock 24GHz RF Transmitter 20H Playtime for TV PC Mobile

Best Quality Guranteed. Tv headset with optical - our wireless headphones for Television is compatible with all TVs with digital Audio output or optical output. Designed with intelligent auto-tune function, no Audio delay of the headphone system for TV. Enjoy TV shows at night or early morning without disturbing family. Perfect digital headset for audio lovers. Hi-fi stereo sound - TV headphones and optical Audio of it make a perfect Combo to create surround sound in crystal clear audio sound. Enjoy sound wireless without compromising hi-fi stereo quality sound. With 100 feet working range, you can go all around the house with these on to listen to TV or music without drop outs or interruptions. More compatibility - not just headphones for the TV, The charging dock of the TV headset can also connects directly to any device with a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can use it with your smartphone/tablet/ iPad/ laptop/ r