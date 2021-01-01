Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Best Sports Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Stereo Earphones for Gym Running 9 Hours Playtime Noise Cancelling.

Best Quality Guranteed. TRUE HD BEATS HIGH FIDELITY SOUNDUpdate Bluetooth Headphones own LATEST Bluetooth 4.1 CSR technology and IMPROVE acoustic components that produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and crystal clear treble. IPX-7 WATERPROOF RATINGWith ergonomic design and silicone ear hooks, wireless headphones secure stay on your ears, feel great to wear and will never fall out. Upgraded Waterproof Rating, 100% prevents ordinary splashing water and rain. LONGEST BATTERY LIFEThe new improved lithium polymer battery allows seamless enjoyment of music for up to 9 hours and 240 hours stand-by with a charge of only 1.5 hours. Neckband design prevents troublesome wires from tangling during your workout. CVC 6.0 NOISE SUPPRESSION TECHNOLOGY Connect seamlessly with all Bluetooth enabled devices up to 30 feet 10m away. With Noise Suppression Technology reduce background noise. So you can focus on your favor