Wireless Gaming Mouse C8 Silent Click Wireless Rechargeable Mouse with Colorful LED Lights and 240016001000 DPI 400mah Lithium Battery for Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. Stable 2.4Ghz Wireless Transmission: Adopted advanced technology, it can not only provide reliable wireless connection but also an accurate tracking. Allowing you move your gaming mouse freely without interference within 10m. Soundless Clicking Mouse: Both left and right keys are silent. Say goodbye to the annoy noises when you are working at home or plays games. Amazing Led Lights: Illuminated colorful Leds that change its color randomly create a wonderful atmosphere, making you indulge in your play, which is really a cool gaming mouse. And the Led lights can be turned off if you do not need. Extended Battery Life: Built in larger 400mAh Lithium battery. It can be used for about 30 days once full recharged. Thanks to its Lithium battery, you can even use the mouse when it is recharging. Ergonomic Mouse: Curve design with comfortable materials, which fits your hand perfectly and naturally. Therefore, you will feel less han