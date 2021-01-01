Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 50 IPX7 Waterproof True Wireless Headphones 26H Long Playtime with Charging Case Buildin Mic in Ear Sports Earbuds for.

High-Performance Sports Headphones BE1018 sports headphones are committed to being your indispensable sports partner, showing you the super performance: TwistLock technology, IPX7 waterproof, 26H battery life, incredible sound and smart connection. The earphones are not only your sports partner but also great helper for daily use. Excellent IPX7 Waterproof Wireless headphones adopt IPX7 waterproof technology, which protects headphones from damage by sweat & rain and makes them suitable for more sports environments. Just enjoy your time when running, jogging, riding, hiking, fitness, or in the gym. NOTE: Please wipe the metal parts of the headphones with a dry cloth after exercise to avoid corrosion by sweat. Adequate Full-Day Playtime Wireless earbuds can provide more than 4 hours playtime on a single charge. Besides, the portable 650mAh charging case can charge the earphones 5 times, so the total playtime is up to 26 hours. Rechargeable Blu