Wireless Earbuds, UMIDIGI AirBuds U Wireless Headphones with Microphones, Bluetooth 5.1 Earphones in-Ear, Touch Control Bluetooth Earbuds, 24H.

Superior Stereo & Premium Sound: AirBuds U bluetooth earbuds equipped with 13mm graphene-coated speakers delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. Each earbud is equipped with microphone with beamforming noise reduction for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression to ensure a clear call effect. Semi In-ear Design: Comfort on the wireless earphones is excellent AirBuds U uses a semi-in-ear design and a single earphone weighs only 4.3 grams even if you wear it all day there will be no discomfort. The charging box of AirBuds U adopts a lid-free design which is convenient for you to take out or put back the earphones. Smart Touch Control: The bluetooth earphones equipped with a high-sensitivity touch sensor smart enough to detect every touch and easily manage audio playback and calls. The earbuds can even be used alone like a bluetooth headset.