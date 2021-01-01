OXINGO Wireless Digital Meat Thermometer

Accurate Fast Read Digital Grill Thermometer with Dual Probes Temperature & Time Alarm, 328FT Remote Probe Thermometer for Grilling Smoking Oven BBQ Kitchen Food CookingFeatures:The meat thermometer with dual high precision sensor & food grade probes can instant-read the food temperature within 1-3sA wireless digital oven thermometer can monitor food and grill temperature from a max distance of 328 feet, using a receiver that picks up a radio frequency from the thermometer, which has a longer range than BluetoothPreset your desired food temperature or time for your food, smoker thermometer will flash and beep to remind you when the temperature or time up to your set temperatureThis digital cooking thermometer with dual probes enables you to monitor two kinds of meat simultaneously. Once your oven thermometer is received, just insert batteries, you are ready to use the oven thermometer.Intended Use: Meat;OvenDisplay Type: DigitalMeasuring Technology: ThermocoupleTimer: YesOutdoor Grill Use: YesPrimary Material: PlasticProduct Care: Wipe Clean with Damp ClothOven Safe: NoInstant Read: YesCalibration: YesProgrammable: YesBluetooth: NoRemote Temperature Reader: YesWireless: YesBattery Operated: YesBattery Type: AAAAutomatic Shutoff: NoBatteries Included: YesBattery Composition: AlkalineLead Acid Battery Composition: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PFOA Free: PTFE Free: BPA Free: Spefications:SCS Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoSafety Data Sheet for Hazardous Materials: NoDimensions:Probe Length - End to End: 5.9Dial Diameter (in.): Screen Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 0.75Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Commercial Warranty: No