Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with a KeychainMagnetic Charging CableBluetooth Gamepads Ultimate SoftwareGame Wireless Controller for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility - It is connected to Android phone, macOS, Steam and Nintendo Switch console (Not support NFC) , this remote controller is the best 3rd party switch pro control for The Legend of Zelda / Super Mario Odyssey / Splatoon 2 / Mario Kart etc. (Support the newest version) Mapping Function - In a competitive game, sometimes a second determines the outcome of the game, So anything that can give you the slightest edge in a match is a crucial element that needs to be used. This 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Plus controller support modify any your familiar button, also can set key combination, make you have an exciting gaming experience. Motion Sensor & Modifiable Vibration- With 6-Axis gyro somatosensory and motion controls functions. The joystick sensitivity are allowed modifiable. This switch game joystick can be adjusted with shock(weak to strong),providing excellent vibration effect. Quickly and easily