Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Game Controller for Nintendo Switch Pro Compatible with Nintendo Switch Supports USB Classic Gamepad.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility Of Nintendo Switch & PCThis Switch Pro controller is compatible with Switch console also supports Windows PC, No need to install any driver, it can be used once connected to Switch console.(But PC 360 driver is required to be downloaded at first when connect to PC.) Wireless connect Wireless connection, lower interference, stable connecting signal and ease of handling. This Wireless Game Controller connection range of 8 meters, and will not be affected by other wireless devices. High PerformanceGamepad supports motion sensing function via built-in Gyro and double-shock function via built-in dual motors. Up to four wireless Pro controllers can be connected to a Switch console simultaneously. Rechargeable controllerBuilt-in with 380mAh polymer lithium battery, it can be continuously used for around 5h after fully charged. Switch Controller can be used normally even during charg