Wireless Chargers Bundle PowerWave Pad Stand QiCertified Compatible iPhone 11 11 Pro 11 Pro Max Xs Max XR XS X 8 8 Plus 10W for Galaxy S20 S10 S9.

The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology. Charge forward: a high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge. For best results, use a quick charge Adapter (9V/2a) for Samsung Galaxy charging and a 5V/2a adapter for iPhone. Better than one: place and charge with the pad at home, or get more options at your work desk with horizontal and vertical stand charging MODES. Certified safe: with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more, You and your iPhone are fully protected. What You Get: PowerWave Pad, PowerWave Stand, 2x Micro USB cables (3 ft, AC adapter not included), welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service