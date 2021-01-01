Wireless Charger Qi Certified Aluminum Wireless Charging Pad 5W Lightweight Compact Charging Station Compatible with AirPods Pro AirPods 2 AirPods.

1 Year Warranty & Wireless Charger for AirPods/AirPods Pro special designed wireless charger perfect fit with AirPods Pro/AirPods wireless charging case. With our charger, you dont need to spend time on finding the best charging area on your large charger pad and worry about the charging speed. No need for perfect alignment, just place your AirPods on the non-slip charging surface & enjoy fast wireless charging. Premium & Stylish DesignPremium Aluminum metal body is finely made of durable aluminum alloy with frosting process, machined by CNC + TPU technology not only gives a modern look but also prevent our charger from scratching. The groove PU leather surface can protect your charging case from sliding. Anti-slip rubber base provides a stable surface for quickly placing and charging your device. Case Friendly & Lightweight PortableThe inner high-quality copper coil makes it possible to charge your AirPod through any protective case (within