Wireless Charger 2Pack PowerWave Stand Upgraded QiCertified Fast Charging iPhone SE 11 11 Pro 11 Pro Max Xs Max XR XS X Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8 Note.

Best Quality Guranteed. Charging for Home and Office: Now you can experience wireless charging day and night with one PowerWave Stand at work and another at home. Flip It: Charge in landscape orientation while watching videos, or portrait mode for messaging and facial recognition. The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 7.5W charge. For best results, use a Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 adapter (9V/2A) for Samsung Galaxy and iPhone charging. Case Friendly: Don't fumble with your phone case. PowerWave charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging. What You Get: 2 PowerWave Stand Wireless Charger, 2 Micro USB Cable (4 ft), welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (AC adapter not in