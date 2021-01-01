Wireless Charger PowerWave 75 Stand QiCertified Fast Charging iPhone 11 11 Pro 11 Pro Max XR Xs Max Xs X 8 8 Plus Galaxy S 20 S10 S9 S8 Note 10.

The Advantage: Join the 50+ million powered by our leading technology. One for All: Works at high speed with most wirelessly-charged phones, including the latest iPhone and Samsung flagship phones. Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger required (not included). Flip It: Charge in landscape orientation while watching videos, or portrait mode for messaging and facial recognition. Case friendly: Don't fumble with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging. What You Get: PowerWave 7.5 Stand, 6 ft PowerLine Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.