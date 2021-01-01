Wireless Charger Charging Case for iPhone 7 Plus6S Plus6 PlusOnly for Plus Size Qi Wireless Charging Receiver TPU Protective Phone CoverBrushed.

[WIRELESS CHARGING] - wireless charging receiver case combines protective phone cover and iPhone wireless charging receiver, not only can protects your iphone 7 Plus/6S Plus/6 Plus well, but also delivering wireless charging capabilities to your iPhone 7 Plus/6S Plus/6 Plus(Note: 5.5' Sreen Size) [CABLE CHARGING PORT] Qi wireless charging case comes with an iPhone charging port, it can charge with a cable, without removing Qi receiver case for wired charging (Note: this charging port is only for wired charging. No data syncing and audio converter, doesn't support apple headphone or apple CarPlay ) [HIGH QUALITY & CHARGE FASTER] - wireless charger phone cover are made of high quality TPU material which is soft, strong, good touching and feeling, brushed surface finish, precise cutouts gives full access; Use high quality smart TI clip and working efficiently, charges faster than other qi wireless charging case [CHARGING SAFE] - Certifi