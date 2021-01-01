Wireless Charger 2 in 1 PowerWave+ Pad with Apple Watch Holder for Apple Watch 432 75W for iPhone 11 11 Pro 11 Pro Max Xs XS Max XR X 8 8 Plus No.

Optimized Charging: Provides a full 7.5W wireless charge for iPhone, faster than other wireless chargers. Flip it Up: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage, or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch's Nightstand Mode. Case Friendly: Don't fumble with your phone case. PowerWave+ charges directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick only. Magnetic and metal attachments or cards will prevent charging. Certified Safe: Works safe and flawlessly with all Qi-compatible wirelessly-charged phones. What You Get: PowerWave+ Pad with Watch Holder, Quick Charge wall charger, PowerLine Micro USB cable (6 ft), our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service). Official 1 m Apple Watch charging cable required (not included).