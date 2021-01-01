Wireless Caregiver Pagers SOS Call Button for Elderly Patient Seniors Disabilities Personal in Home Nurses Calling Alert System 3 Battery Reciever.

The Caregiver pager, the Idea is for Both Caregiver and Patient/Elderly/Resident/Handicapped/Sick Freedom while Still calling for Help at home. Not need to Yell to Get Someones Attention. Portable Pagers Batteries Included. It is convenient for Caregiver Portable. It can be took anywhere such as in Pocket/in Bag/Outside/Garden/Upstair/Downstair. Operating Range is 500+ Feet in open Area. SOS Transmitter Is Easy Carry. It can be Put in Pocket or Hang on neck as Pendant. Neck Strap included. Push Call Button is Waterproof. Acceptable for Fixed in Bedside/Washing Room. The Button transmitter requires a 23A 12V Alkaline battery which are already included and not rechargeable.