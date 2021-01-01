Wireless Caregiver Pager Call Button Nurse Alert System Call Bell for Home/Elderly/Patients/Disabled 2 Waterproof Transmitters 1 Plugin.

1 Receiver and 2 Call Buttons, the Idea is for Both Caregiver and Patient/Elderly/Resident/Handicapped/Sick Freedom while Still calling for Help at home. Not need to Yell to Get Someones Attention Transmitter/Push Call Button is Waterproof. Acceptable for Meal/Soup Splash. And Allow to be Installed in the Washing Room Transmitter/Push Call Button is Easy Carry. It can Be Put in Pocket. Or Hang on neck as Pendant. Neck Strap included. Fixed in Bedside/Washing Room. The Fixed Bracket and Double sticker are included Pager/Chime Unit has 55 Ring Tones for Your Choice. Operating Range is 500+ Feet in open Area. 5 Level Adjustable Volume From 0db to 110db. Easy Use ( Plug and Play) Plug the Receiver into an Electrical Outlet PERFECT GIFT for CHRISTMAS: DON'T WAIT, ADD TO CART NOW For YOUR LOVED ONES AND SENIORS.