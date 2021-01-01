wireless car charger mount, icarer leather qi fast wireless charger car mount phone holder for apple iphone x iphone 8/iphone 8

[GREAT COMPATIBILITY]: It can support all Qi enabled devices(such as: iPhone X/iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus/Galaxy Note 8/S8/S8 Plus and so on). NOTE: Non-Qi enabled devices will need a USB cable to get charged! The Wireless car charger mount can fit with most air vents. [PREMIUM MATERIAL]: Icarer fast wireless car charger is made of high quality plastic and premium genuine leather. Four colors available to meet the decoration in your car. Special design at the back of the wireless charger ensures effective cooling when charging. [EASY AND PRACTIACL TO USE]: Put your phone into the holder, it would be automatically locked stably with the gravity and charge itself automatically. Unlocked automatically after you take away your phone. The 360 rotating ball joint on the mount enables flexible viewing angles of your phone while driving. [SAFE CHARGING]: Build in over-charging and over temperature circuit protection, never worry about overcharging your device. 10W Max Output. 1.4 times faster