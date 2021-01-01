Wireless Car Charger 10W Qi Fast Charging Auto Clamping Car Mount Windshield Dashboard Air Vent Phone Holder for iPhone 11 11 Pro Max Xs MAX XS XR.

QI-CERTIFICATED WIRELESS CHARGERBuilt-in upgraded chip, wireless car charger intelligently identify and charges your device with the fastest speed in safe. Support max 10W Fast Charger for Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+/S10/S10+/S9/S9+/S8, Max 7.5W Fast Charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS Max/XS/X/XR/8/8+, 5W for Other Qi-Enabled Phones. For 10W, 7.5W fast charging mode, QC 3.0 car charger adapter is required as its power source.(1 * usb c charging cable is included in the package) AUTOMATIC CLAMPING with RADIAN DESIGN With advanced sensors, the wireless car charger make everything easier and safer. Place the phone in the holder and the wireless charger will automatically clamp firmly and charges the device. The release button is placed on both sides of the holder, making it easy to touch and release the phone, whether you are on the left or right 2 in1 DESIGN2-IN-1 Design combines the Qi Wireless Charger and a car phone holder, allows for