Wireless Bluetooth Mouse, Rechargeable Cordless Mouse Dual Mode 4.0/2.4G Slim Ergonomic Mouse for Laptop with USB Nano Receiver, 3 Adjustable DPI.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dual Mode Wireless ConnectionBluetooth 4.0/ 2.4G dual mode wireless mouse connection switch easily. Bluetooth cordless 4.0 brings quick response, precise movement, stable connection & smoother tracking. 2.4G plug & play with USB nano receiver. (USB receiver stored in the bottom of the mouse) Rechargeable Wireless MouseRechargeable mouse built-In an 480mah Lithium ion battery, charge 1 hour and work for 2 months. Save you the cost of buying battery. High Sensitivity/SpeedOptical wireless mouse with 3 adjustable DPI Values 2400/1600/1000 levels to suit both ordinary and gaming mouse needs. Slim & Comfortable DesignSlim wireless mouse with slim ergonomic design and smooth surface, this wireless Bluetooth mouse fits comfortably and perfectly in your hands, providing an incredible user experience. Tested over 5 million times keystroke lifespan ensures long-term and stable use. Wide CompatibilityBluetooth 4.0 mode works with Windows /