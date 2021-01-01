Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Volume Limited 85db Stereo Sound Over-Ear Foldable Lightweight Children Headphones with Mic SD Card Slot up to 6-8.

Protect hearing: The volume is permanently limited to a child-friendly volume of 85 dB. This value is recommended by the World Health Organisation as the maximum volume for children. The volume can be switched from 85dB to 110dB or 110dB to 85dB when you press and hold pause/play button 3 seconds.110dB support you enjoy the music on flight Hi-Fi Stereo Sound and Powerful Battery:40 mm drive diameter, provide you natural sound and strong bass sound quality. Only need charge 2-3 hrs, it will play over 6-8 hrs and you can still use it with the audio jack when the battery runs out Perfect Size for and Teenagers: The ergonomic headband can be adjusted flexibly, the durable sliders can be extended to adapt to the shape of head for perfect fit for growing teens. lightweight and soft cushions, Foldable design for easy carring and space-saving Widely Compatible: Quickly pairing with the most Bluetooth devices device, for iPhone iPad, Android Cellphones PC Tablets and other bl