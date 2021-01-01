Wireless Bluetooth 50 Earbuds HiFi Stereo Noise Cancelling Microphone IPX7 Waterproof 12H Playtime Wireless Earphones with Charging Case for.

BLUETOOTH 5.0 & Hi-Fi 3D STEREO The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Our Wireless earphones provide more stable and seamless connection. With HD mic and CVC 8.0 Noise Cancelling, mini wireless earbuds can provide stereo call. Improved surround sound quality, let you appreciate 3D stereo sound quality. single wireless earbuds will brings you a new excellent experience. FAST CHARGING CASE & LONG BATTERY LIFE Get 4-6 hours playtime from a single charge and 6 extra hours in the compact charging case6 hours of non-stop music is extended to 12 hours with the charging case. Perfectly solved the problem of headphone charging, mini charging case will also provide a full day charge to the earbuds so the earbuds are always ON-THE-GO. AUTO CHARGING & ONE CLICK PAIRINGTake out headphones from the charging case and they will be connected automatically. IOS 11 or higher system supports one-click pairing, Our wireless earbuds are made to be paired within 3 seconds through our Instan